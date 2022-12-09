Snoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal

Snoop Dogg is being forced to change the name of his Snoop Loopz cereal brand. The rapper, who began selling Snoop Loopz under he and business partner Master P’s Broadus Foods company earlier this year, revealed the unfortunate news in a post on his Instagram account.

“So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s my name,” the Long Beach native wrote in the caption of a clip of himself and Master P holding boxes of Snoop Loopz while explaining their desire to add diversity to the market.

“We’ve built a national brand and disrupted the cereal industry, we did it with hard work and integrity. I know they’re uncomfortable and scared. Our mission is to build diversity and economic empowerment.” The rapper continued, adding, “Times have changed. There’s enough room for all of us to be successful. This is bigger than us, we are fighting for the next generation of entrepreneurs. We’re no longer just being consumers, we’re educating the culture building our own brands, and passing down generational wealth.”

He ended his message by vowing to complete their goal of Snoop Loopz and their other products competing with the top brands in the business. “Broadus Foods is all about helping the community,” he said. “It’s official we’re taking over the breakfast foods industry. They can’t stop us. It’s David versus Goliath. @masterp and I got the slingshot. This is a minor setback for a major comeback. #GodsPlan What do YOU think we should name our new cereal?”

In the accompanying clip, the pair further expounded on the hurdles faced while launching Broadus Foods, with both noting the charitable efforts of the brand. “We’ve been feeding the community, the more we make, the more we give,” Master chimed in, with Snoop adding, “We did this for the people, we did this for the family. We did this to make sure people got something to eat.”

Snoop Loopz were introduced back in August as the latest addition to the Broadus Foods product line, which also includes oatmeal, grits, pancake mix, and syrup.

“MORE Corn, MORE Flavor & MORE Marshmallows that’s what separates us from the Rest,” Master P tweeted at the time. “If you like Fruit Loops then you will LOVE SnoopLoopz!!”

While Snoop and Master P didn’t indicate which company they were referring to when speaking on the name change, it’s likely that they may have run into opposition from Kellogg’s. The breakfast foods titan has owned the brand trademark to the name Fruit Loops, which is very similar to Snoop Loopz, for more than three decades.