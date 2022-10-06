Snoop Dogg Releases THC Infused Onion Chips

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Snoop Dogg’s business empire continues its expansion, this time with his own chips. According to Delish, Snoop Dogg is dropping a new line of cannabis-imbued chips dubbed Snazzle Os.

The THC Funyun-like snacks are a part of a partnership between Snoop and the California-based snack brand Tsumo. Snazzle Os will debut in two flavors: Onion and Spicy Onion — driving home their Funyun influence. Every bag of the savory onion treat will include 100mg of THC, which the multi-hyphenate act wanted to ensure was a part of his debut in the chip aisle.

“I’m excited to partner with Tsumo Snacks to bring some new snack options to the fans,” the current Death Row Records owner expressed in an official press release.

“There are plenty of sweet edibles out there, so when I created this product, I wanted to put the Dogg twist on it, which is why I’m bringing the savory THC-infused crispy onion-flavored rings to my home state of California. You know that if I’m going to put my name on something, it’s guaranteed stamped Snoop D-O-Double-G fresh.”

Snazzle Os will debut at MedMen dispensary locations starting Oct 6 through the 20th in Cali. Then, the chips will launch at other dispensaries across the state.

The West Coast legend recently released his very own breakfast cereal. On Aug. 13, his longtime collaborator, Master P, announced Snoop’s forthcoming breakfast food dubbed Snoop Loopz, which his own Broadus Foods will release.

“Broadus Foods introduces the best-tasting cereal in the game Snoop Loopz. Snoop Dogg, we’re taking over the grocery stores,” the No Limits founder exclaimed. The cereal has since been completely sold out.