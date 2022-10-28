The LOX Are “In The Process” Of Getting Publishing Back From Diddy

Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch of The Lox perform onstage during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City.

During a conversation with Joe Budden on Amazon Live’s AMP on Thursday (Oct. 27), Jadakiss expressed that The LOX is working closely with Diddy to get their publishing back. Kiss also discussed his desire to go independent after he satisfies his Def Jam contract.

“I’ll probably do a partnership, somewhat independent, signed to myself,” the rapper said. “Put out music and put my artists out freely.”

Jada then revealed that he plans to sell his portion immediately once the deal is done.

“We just in the process of getting our catalog back from Puff, so I’m selling that immediately after the ink is dry. I’m selling sh*t, Joe.”

Jadakiss, Sheek Louch Styles P of The Lox attend the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for VH1

The LOX and Diddy have a storied history together. Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch dropped their 1998 debut LP Money, Power & Respect on Bad Boy Records, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Puffy and the trio began to distance themselves from each other due to creative differences, resulting in the LOX requesting to leave the label, prompting the “Free The LOX” campaign.

However, things came to a head when the three rappers got into a heated argument with the Bad Boy founder, resulting in Styles P infamously throwing a chair at the Harlemite. The group also called him a “coward” and a “thief” during a heated Hot 97 exchange in 2005.

As a result, Puffy, née Sean Combs, allowed the LOX to leave his label, but he has since remained the owner of the group’s publishing.

Elsewhere in business, the Kiss of Death emcee has launched a coffee company with his son, Jaewon Phillips, and father, Bob Phillips.

According to an official press release, Kiss Café will represent three generations of legacy, loyalty, and a shared love for coffee.

Bob Phillips has been involved in the coffee industry since 1977. Since 1998, Jada’s pops has served as president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm specializing in international green coffees.