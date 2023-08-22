Timbaland Announces Partnership With 12on12, Limited Edition Vinyl In The Works

Timbaland attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Timbaland has announced a new partnership and investment in the vinyl brand 12on12. He will join his Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz who became their business partner in February 2022.

Timbo procured a strategic stake in the high-end luxury brand which will help bolster its reputation as a vinyl works company and further the relationship between music and art. He also has a limited edition vinyl in the works that they plan to release at the top of 2024.

“Building a culturally relevant brand has always been one of the most important aspects to me in any business endeavors that I do whether it be Verzuz, Beatclub, Mosley, etc.,” the 51-year-old producer said about the partnership. “As Swizz and I join forces in the company 12on12, we will be focused on working with iconic artists who will collaborate with incredible visual artists to create limited edition vinyl, art and merch.”

Swizz Beatz echoed Timbaland’s excitement, saying, “It’s amazing to have my brother with me on another venture that showcases our passion for music like Verzuz did. Tim and I started out as DJs and to be partners in 12on12 only makes the world better.”

Claudia Moross, founder and chief creative of 12on12, added, “Swizz Beatz’s involvement over the past year and a half has helped take 12on12 to the next level, from expanding into editioned fine art prints to creating more immersive 360 experiences with each launch. We are excited to have Timbaland’s electric energy and business acumen added to the mix and witness the magic they create together.”

Musically, Timbaland hasn’t been too active in 2023. He remixed Madison Beer’s “Home To Another One” back in June and joined BIA on “I’m That Bi**h” in March. In November 2022, he teamed up with Paulo Londra on “Toc Toc.” Check out “I’m That Bi**h” below.