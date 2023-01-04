Twitter Sued For Failing To Pay Rent On San Francisco Office

The Twitter logo is posted on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Elon Musk closed the deal to purchase social media platform Twitter for $44 billion and has already fired several top executives.

is being sued for not paying their rent. According to CNN, the Blue Bird application is being sued after the company failed to pay rental fees for one of its San Francisco office spaces on 650 California Street.

The legal document filed last week in California Superior Court in SF states that the social media company missed a rent payment of $136,260. The controversial company’s missed payment prompted the landlord to issue Elon Musk and his new business a notice on Dec. 16, granting them five days to pay the money or “risk falling into default.”

Columbia REIT, 650 California, LLC, the suit’s plaintiff, issued the suit in an attempt to get the court to force Twitter to pay their unpaid rent, interest, and the landlord’s legal fees.

The suit arrives a month after The New York Times reported that Elon Musk had halted payments toward Twitter’s global office space — including its headquarters. Musk, 51, allegedly told his employees that they would not be paying company vendors as the company attempts to “cut costs.”

Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, expressed that the new owner’s decision to not pay the rent for any of their offices would inevitably lead to a lawsuit.

“The litigation is a normal and expected action to occur when a tenant has a lease and does not pay rent required by a valid contract with the landlord,” Tobias said. “These types of disputes often settle without provoking litigation, so as to avoid litigation costs and bad publicity.”