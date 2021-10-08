Usher Partners With Peloton For New At-Home Dance Cardio Workouts

In the midst of Usher’s Las Vegas residency, the Atlanta crooner is putting his dance skills to great use off the stage. It was announced on Thursday (Oct. 7) that he is the first of seven artists featured for season two of Peloton’s Dance Cardio workout series.

In a statement obtained by EBONY, the 42-year-old expressed, “Dance has the power to energize, ignite and bring people together in a fun celebration of movement and music. I’m thrilled to lend my personal style to this new season of Peloton Dance Cardio. As a Peloton member myself, I can’t wait to move together as one community.”

Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley also spoke on the partnership. “Usher is one of the most respected artists and dancers in the business. Partnering with Usher has truly elevated our Peloton Dance Cardio experience. It allowed us to produce a program designed to celebrate the moves you love from his famous music videos and performances, set to a slamming soundtrack of the hits. It’s an incredible fitness experience that welcomes you to center stage!”

Current Peloton members get to watch Usher and learn some dance moves from his music videos on-demand via the Peloton app. New members can test out the classes during a free 30-day trial.

Check out some of Usher’s smooth moves in the video for “U Don’t Have To Call” below.