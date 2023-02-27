Usher Runs Through His Daily Routine In New Uber Reserve Campaign: Watch

On the heels of Usher extending his My Way: The Vegas Residency, the singer-songwriter is the latest to star in Uber Reserve’s newest campaign.

“Between life as a father of four, rehearsals, and adding even more shows to my Las Vegas residency, I understand the importance of planning ahead to make sure things go My Way,” states the crooner in an official statement. “Using Uber Reserve to book my rides ahead of time gives me one less thing to worry about. It’s the perfect harmony of ‘Usher’ and ‘Uber.’”

In the commercial, Usher comically takes viewers through a chaotically busy day, complete with a theatrical photoshoot, a never-ending meeting, and a daunting interview—all while navigating life as a dad.

The third run of his Vegas residency began late last week and has dates running through October 2023. This new rendition is the next part of this narrative he’s creating. “It’s this hero’s journey of this person who finally comes to grips with who and what he is, and where he’s been, and owning some of the pain that he’s caused,” Ush told GQ. “All of that happens in the second show. The third show is the next chapter of that story.”

The King of R&B also spoke bout his new record label with L.A. Reid and how he intends to make R&B “more endlessly consumable” and “disruptive.” The first step in this innovation is his new music. His upcoming single, GLU, was teased on Valentine’s Day with Lori Harvey appearing as the leading lady in its visual preview.

Though no release date has been shared publicly, it is reportedly coming very soon.