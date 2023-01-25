Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog To Ultra International Music Publishing

Zaytoven has sold his music catalog to Ultra International Music Publishing for an undisclosed sum, reports Variety.

UIMP will obtain Zaytoven’s co-published interest across 560 songs in total through the new deal, including hits such as Migos’ “Versace,” Travis Scott’s “3500,” 21 Savage’s “Famous,” and more.

The Atlanta-based musician has also been signed to the publishing company, with a co-publishing deal emphasizing the producer creating new music. Zay will also ramp up collaboration with the company around the globe at locations such as Los Angeles, ATL, and London.

Patrick Moxey, founder & CEO of UIMP, spoke about their acquisition of Zay’s catalog and continuing its work with him as he produces more music.

“Zaytoven is an extraordinary talent. He is the Father of trap music and has been the driving force of much of how we define that genre. Gucci Mane, Migos, Future – he’s been right there with these artists from the beginning in 2004 right up to the present day. I’m proud to announce that after working with him since 2007 we continue to be focused on future success.”

Along with his hit singles, the 43-year-old super producer has also crafted collaborative efforts with some of the biggest artist in modern Hip-Hop. Artists he’s worked with include Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Jack Harlow, and Usher — the latter of which earned him a GRAMMY for co-producing Raymond v. Raymond.

Most recently, Zaytoven announced he and music executive Big Trill launched their own music label, ZTP.

“We are Blessed to announce that ‘ZTP’ The Label is official,” Zaytoven wrote under the IG post. “Me and Big Trill are officially a label. We are SIGNING artist, producers, song writers, DJs, all brands. we are looking for a real team a solid team. Searching for all talent in every city, every state, every town!!!! Let’s get to work.”