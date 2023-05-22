03 Greedo Apologizes For Clowning J. Cole’s Image And Music

03 Greedo has apologized for trashing J. Cole’s music in a past interview, deeming his initial assessment of the rap star “inaccurate.”

On Sunday (May 21), the Los Angeles rapper took to Twitter to publicly praise Cole’s music while retracting his initial statements regarding the North Carolina native.

“Dear J.Cole i was 103% inaccurate about you being [trash],” the “Substance” rapper wrote. “You kill every fuccin feature. So id like to take my 2018 statements bacc @JColeNC is top tier.”

Greedo also attributes his disparaging comments about Cole to being envious of him and other artists’ acclaim for their skills as wordsmiths. “I was just trying to express myself believing ni**as with street images don’t get counted as lyricist,” he added.

Greedo’s initial remarks regarding J. Cole were made during a June 2018 appearance on VladTV, during which the melodic spitter spoke at length about J. Cole in an unflattering manner. “I don’t like anything from J. Cole, whether his album is coming out or not,” Greedo said of the Dreamville leader. “I didn’t even know that ni**a was dropping an album, to be real. I saw some news and saw J. Cole name and I got mad — I always get mad. I hate that ni**a music. I don’t hate him personally, I wouldn’t like beat him up or try to start something. [His music] is trash.

He then shared his thoughts on the differences between himself and J. Cole, equating Cole’s brand of rap with music for the average, working-class civilian “J. Cole not like that bro, but looking at you [DJ Vlad], you’re the kinda guy he makes music for, you feel me? The plain old background guy — ‘I’m chilling, I want a calmed down life,’ you know what I’m saying? I’m making music for the ni**as who done lost somebody in the system, lost somebody in the streets, ni**as who wanna show that we really got a heart even though we out here thuggin.’”

The former prisoner continued, adding, “I don’t relate to that sh*t — he ain’t getting no f**king hair done or haircut. That man look crazy. So he gon’ have these young ni**as that look up to him walking around like that. Got my lil’ nephews and sh*t looking crazy. No, ni**a, you should be dressed to impress.”

The clip also finds Greedo addressing Cole’s criticism of rappers’ usage of lean.

“Your music gotta have more umph to it, and you gon’ make music about how other people’s music is not good when you’re really making bad music?” he said. “You’re going against the grain and tryna tell people, ‘Your ears are wrong, what you like is stupid,’ you feel me? ‘These ni**as just wanna drink lean.’”

Greedo also took issue with Cole’s approach, which he deemed judgmental, and poked fun at the rapper’s music video for his 2014 single “Wet Dreamz,” a song about losing one’s virginity.

“There’s a way you can say that’s going on in the culture without tryna sh*t on people. That ni**a lame as f**k for that sh*t — his point of view is dumb. He making a video with dogs about losing his virginity, and the dogs are playing him and the girl… what type of loser, lame, weird — kick him in the a** and get him outta here!”

Greedo concluded by further voicing his disgust with Cole and his actions before concluding his diatribe. “The f**k is he doing?” he asked. “Wrap your sh*t up and go. That sh*t lame, bro. I don’t like that sh*t.”

Watch 03 Greedo’s comments about J. Cole on VladTV below.