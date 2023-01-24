03 Greedo Issues First Statement Since Prison Release

03 Greedo has issued his first public statement following his release from prison on parole earlier this month.

The rapper, who was released from a Texas state prison on Jan. 12, has given additional details surrounding his whereabouts and why fans haven’t heard or seen from him in the wake of his return.

“Yes, I am free from prison but I am still not completely out,” the L.A. rep wrote in a post on Instagram. “For anyone confused I am in a halfway house for up to 6 months with a five minute phone call a week. Where I am I just want to see my daughter and record music. I wish I could have released alot more music while I was away.”

The Wolf of Grape Street rapper also expressed his intent to place his focus squarely on his music, admitting that he has no desire to communicate with those outside of his inner circle at this juncture. He also shared his goal to release over a dozen mixtapes before unveiling his next studio album. “So, I have this chip on my shoulder to just go record n drop at least 12 tapes before my major album and I honestly just don’t want to talk to alot of people yet,” he expressed. “I got a lot I want to clear in my head first. So, if I’m not recording with you or laying with you.”

Greedo ended his statement by vowing to take his time to get reacclimated to society while tanking his support system for their presence during his imprisonment. “I’m not inna rush to talk after damn near 5 years,” he said. “Just being honest! Salute to the GeeHive and all my supporters, I love you. Thank u for keeping me alive while I was incarcerated. Yours Truly, Cheeto.”

In 2018, Greedo plead guilty to drug and firearm charges stemming from a 2016 traffic stop in Texas, during which police found methamphetamine and two firearms in the vehicle he was traveling in. The rapper initially faced up to 300 years in prison but received a 20-year sentence upon taking a plea deal. He was granted parole in 2022 after his current attorney argued his previous legal team failed to conduct a proper defense against the alleged charges.

To celebrate his release, 03 Greedo released his latest mixtape Free 03 on January 9, which is produced by Mike Free and includes features from OhGeesy, KenTheMan, and late rap star Drakeo the Ruler.