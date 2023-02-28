1501 CEO Carl Crawford Admits Mistakes In Megan Thee Stallion Contract Battle

Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford have been back and forth over her contract situation for years. The former MLB player recently admitted he made mistakes in handling their conflict, especially over social media.

“Me and Megan, we haven’t talked since 2019,” the 41-year-old told TMZ. “We’ve been going through, I guess, what you guys see online and it’s unfortunate because I never wanted to have a situation where I was, you know, going back and forth with her on the internet.”

The four-time All-Star stated that he did not have a problem with the GRAMMY winner, but the social media aspect of it exacerbated what they were going through legally.

“You take this social media part out of it, we don’t have a problem … I’m done with that,” he continued. “You not gon’ hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion name in the media unless I’m doing something like this. You not gon’ see me texting or making a post or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy.”

Carl Crawford says he was in his feelings after Megan Thee Stallion took that 2019 meeting with Roc-Nation and never spoke to him again.



Says he’ll never speak negatively on her again, & he doesn’t know why he was chilling with Tory Lanez. He also introduces new 1501 president https://t.co/1RXAHzVPoz pic.twitter.com/y5dqTVAakt — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 27, 2023

The tension between Crawford and the “Savage” rapper grew even worse when he was spotted with Tory Lanez at a nightclub in April 2022. Lanez was recently found guilty on all three charges he faced in a case centered around his 2020 shooting of the Traumazine rapper. Crawford admitted the move was “petty,” for lack of a better term, and another mistake he made in the situation.

“Oh, the thing is with that, I don’t stand with nobody in that situation,” he said. “That’s none of my business. You get caught up in the internet stuff and doing stuff just to — I don’t know if we can just use the word petty, ’cause there’s been a lot of petty stuff going on. […] We all make mistakes. I’m not on nobody’s side with that. I was just… I don’t even know.”

The issues between Meg and 1501 began in 2019 when she allegedly signed a management deal with Roc Nation without notifying them. Months later, she filed a lawsuit against 1501 claiming they blocked her from releasing new music and refused to amend the terms of her contract.

If Carl Crawford’s accounts are true this situation is a lot more grimy than we thought ?



?: @IsaacHayes3

Full video: https://t.co/scv4JMhZxq pic.twitter.com/fppYRzVceL — Faithful Black Men Association (@OfficialFBMA) March 8, 2020

The Houston rapper filed another lawsuit in February 2022 where she requested a judge declare her 2021 mixtape Something For The Hotties be counted as an album so that she could satisfy her contract requirements with 1501. The label countersued the 28-year-old in March 2022 and Crawford labeled the project a “bullsh*t a** mixtape.”

Meg amended her lawsuit in August 2022, following the release of her sophomore album Traumazine, with the added request for $1 million in damages and a release from 1501. Amid all of the lawsuits, the “Hot Girl Summer” artist, Crawford, and his colleague J Prince traded shots at one another over social media.