2 Chainz To Host Live Concert Series On Amazon Music

2 Chainz performs live for SiriusXM's 'Small Stage' series at Terminal West on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

2 Chainz has been announced as the host of a new concert series, Amazon Music Live. Performances are scheduled to air live on Amazon Prime Video following Thursday Night Football.

Each concert will be streamed live from Los Angeles.

Amazon Music Live kicks off later this month with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby on Oct. 27. The lineup continues with Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion on Nov. 3 and country music star Kane Brown on Nov. 10.

Lil Baby performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 24, 2022 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“Whether you’re a sports fan waiting for the first football game of the week, or a music fan staying up late to hear the latest drop from your favorite artist, Thursday is the biggest night for entertainment,” expressed Kirdis Postelle, global head of artist marketing of Amazon Music.

“With Amazon Music Live, we’ve created a new, can’t-miss series for fans to experience the most exciting new music together. For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after Thursday Night Football — the biggest game of the week, airing live on Prime Video.”

In addition to hosting the live performances, the “I’m Different” rapper will also interview each artist, briefly discussing their music and work.

“Every Thursday night, I’m bringing the biggest and the brightest stars in music to the Amazon Music Live stage in Los Angeles,” expressed the College Park-bred spitter.

“We have the people that are influencing the culture and have carved their own unique path in music, like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown. Amazon Music Live is the only place to be for the official Thursday turn-up!”

Check out a preview of Amazon Music Live below.