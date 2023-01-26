2 Chainz Unearths Late Father’s Stash Of Hidden Cash

2 Chainz has revealed that he has discovered his late father’s cash stash in his home.

In a video uploaded to YouTube by 9MagTV, the Amazon Music Live host runs his hands through the bag of strategically placed dollar bills. He begins to explain how he unearthed the benjamins, sounding shocked at what he discovered.

“Quick story. I had a busted pipe in the basement,” Tity Boi began, detailing his findings. “They fixed my basement, and then they found — I guess it’s my pop’s old stash.”

The multitalented businessman had a complex relationship with his father, who passed away in 2012 around the same time the emcee was preparing to drop B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time.

During an interview with Angie Martinez from Aug. 2012, the “Feds Watching” artist spoke about his father’s death and what it felt like to experience such a loss as his career began to blossom.

“I was there the whole time even when he passed, I was right there and it was just something. And it was like, ‘Man you got a tour to do, you got an album coming out,’ and you know he was saying little things like Imma be aight, and really I just be talking to him like he still here.”

“He was able to see the new house I bought, of course,” he added. “He had his room, he had it painted. We got his carpet changed. Hung a few pictures up. I’m leaving his room just like it is. When I come off the road I go up sometimes. I smoke one in his room. Rest in peace to my pops. It is bittersweet. The album is out. Everyone is like they proud, and it would be cool to hear them say it.”

In July 2022, the entertainer, legally known as Tauheed K. Epps, took to Instagram with a special message commemorating his father on the tenth anniversary of his death.

“My dad died ten years ago today,” Epps, 45, said. “Still be thinking about him too. You know if you lost a parent that shit don’t never get old. You go big though.”