2 Chainz Mourns The Loss Of His Dog, Trappy

2 Chainz’s beloved dog, Trappy S. Goyard, has died. The news was announced on Monday (June 5) by the “I’m Different” rapper via Instagram in an emotional tribute post.

“Can’t believe im even saying this man im crushed like a mf man this my heart right here,” wrote the College Park, Ga. native. “I have had @trappygoyard for 9 years we have traveled and kicked it all over the world and he is no longer here mannn Sh*t hurt me no cap, feel like a person passed away.”

Of his beloved French bulldog‘s death, the 45-year-old continued, “I love my dog he was so smart and laid back !! I have so many items and memories of Trappy, can’t believe I won’t hear you snoring no more, I know for a fact we influenced many people to try to get a dog that looked and acted like you, it could never be another Trappy that’s was so sad to me. I loved my dog more than some people I know #restinpeace @trappygoyard.”

2 Chainz was often seen with Trappy at public events. He even became a public figure of sorts, complete with sponsorships and nearly 75,000 followers on Instagram. Back in 2019, fans could have purchased Trappy-related merchandise, including a bobblehead, on the rapper’s website.

The limited edition drop was part of Tity Boi’s RAP OR GO TO THE LEAGUE album rollout. The LP was a collaboration between 2 Chainz and LeBron James, who served as A&R on the project.

During his musical hiatus, the rapper is unveiling new episodes of his podcast, Me & Halo, that’s co-hosted by his 7-year-old son, Halo. The latest episode features Issa Rae.