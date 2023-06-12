2 Chainz Recalls Housekeeper Stealing His Weed And Helping Him Find It

On Saturday (June 10), 2 Chainz decided to give his fans a story time, recalling when a housekeeper took his weed and then helped him search for it while on vacation. On his Instagram Story, the Atlanta rapper detailed the incident, saying that it took place while he and his wife left their resort to have dinner. However, when they returned to their freshly cleaned hotel room, his pack was missing.

“We took a boat to another island to get off and eat some dinner. I had a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on my door, it was gone,” he explained. “The housekeeper was in here cleaning up.” In another slide, he wrote, “Them folks took da pack and helped me look for it like a real Soufside Ni**a.”

The “I’m Different” rhymer wasn’t too upset about the swipe as he said in another clip, “I ain’t trippin’, I respect it. Got dang, I had backup.” See video below.

Housekeepers Stole From 2 Chainz And Helped Him Look For The Items After.? pic.twitter.com/nPk2xdmg84 — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) June 11, 2023

Speaking of discovering surprises, the budding businessman told another story earlier this year about finding his late father’s stash of hidden cash.

In a video uploaded to YouTube by 9MagTV, the Amazon Music Live host showed a bag of rolled up dollars as he ran his hands through it. Chainz then explained that through getting a pipe fixed in his basement, the cash was discovered.

“Quick story. I had a busted pipe in the basement,” he began. “They fixed my basement, and then they found — I guess it’s my pop’s old stash.” The father of three detailed his complex relationship with his own father in an interview 10 years ago. His dad passed away in 2012.

Check out 2 Chainz speaking on the time his housekeeper stole his weed above.