2022 Grammy Awards Announce New Location And Date

After a postponement due to the emergence of the omicron COVID-19 variant, the 2022 Grammy Awards have officially been rescheduled and are set to take place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The awards show will air at 8 p.m. ET and be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. A Grammy winner himself, Trevor Noah, who took home the award for Best Comedy Album in 2020, will host the awards for the second consecutive year after assuming the duties at the 63rd annual ceremony last year.

Originally set to take place in Los Angeles and air on Monday, Jan. 31, this year’s Grammy postponement also marks the second year in a row that the awards show has been pushed back as last year’s ceremony took place on March 14 instead of Jan. 31, as initially announced.

This year’s Grammy Awards includes a few of Hip-Hop and R&B’s biggest stars in the headlining categories, most notably Lil Nas X, who earned an Album Of The Year nomination for Montero as well as Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year nods for his smash single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Silk Sonic and Doja Cat also scored big nominations as both are up for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year, the former for their monstrous single, “Leave The Door Open,” and the latter for her SZA-assisted chart-topper, “Kiss Me More.”

Check out a video of the 2022 Grammy Award nominations below.