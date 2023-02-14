Janelle Monáe, Courtney B. Vance, Kerry Washington Named Among 2023 ABFF Honorees

On Monday (Feb. 13), the American Black Film Festival Honors (ABFF) announced this year’s list of honorees to be celebrated at its annual awards ceremony recognizing brilliant acts within the film and television industry.

The 2023 honorees include Janelle Monáe, who will receive the Renaissance Award, Kerry Washington, who will receive the Excellence in the Arts Award (Female), Courtney B. Vance, who will receive the Excellence in the Arts Award (Male), and MACRO Founder and CEO Charles D. King, who will receive the Industry Leadership Award. Additionally, Eve’s Bayou is being honored with the Classic Cinema Award.

“This year’s ABFF Honorees, Courtney, Kerry, Janelle and Charles are unquestionably amongst the best in our industry and it brings us a great deal of pleasure to illuminate their stellar careers,” said Jeff Friday, ABFF Ventures founder and CEO. “Kasi Lemmons’ Eve’s Bayou is a cinematic gem that deserves this recognition in its 25th anniversary year.”

Lemmons’ directorial debut stars Jurnee Smollett, Lynn Whitfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Meagan Good, Debbi Morgan, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Roger Guenveur Smith, and the late Diahann Carroll.

In previous years, ABFF Honors has celebrated the likes of Carroll as well as Denzel Washington, Ava DuVernay, Regina King, Tiffany Haddish, Ryan Coogler, Don Cheadle, Will Packer, Queen Latifah, Terrence Howard, F. Gary Gray, Billy Dee Williams, Issa Rae, Omari Hardwick, and Louis Gossett, Jr., along with the casts of cult classics including Martin, The Wire and Love Jones.

Presented by ABFF Ventures, the 2023 ABFF Honors, hosted by Deon Cole, will take place on Sunday, March 5 in Los Angeles. It will not be televised.