MC Lyte, Fat Joe, Kid ‘N Play, And More Selected For 2023 BET Awards Hip-Hop 50 Tribute

After much anticipation, BET has unveiled the first slate of performers for the 2023 BET Awards.

Nominees Coco Jones, GloRilla, Doechii, and Lil Uzi Vert have all been tapped to grace the stage, but more artists are expected to be announced.

As part of Culture’s Biggest Night, a nonstop Hip-Hop party will take place to celebrate the genre’s 50th anniversary. 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Master P, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo will all take part in BET’s Hip-Hop 50 celebration.

“We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region. From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact,” said Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, in a statement. “This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture. Prepare for an unforgettable night of reunions and surprises as we celebrate Hip Hop’s rich history, enduring legacy, and promising future.”

This year, Drake tops the list of nominees, earning seven nods in total while rising star, GloRilla trails him with six nominations of her own. 21 Savage and Lizzo have tied with five nods each. Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Ice Spice, Chris Brown, and SZA all tie with four nominations.

The 2023 BET Awards will air live on BET on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.