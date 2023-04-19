Missy Elliott To Be Celebrated At 2023 Black Music Honors

Missy Elliott performs onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola performs onstage during the at Louisiana Superdome on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Black Music Honors has named Missy Elliott to its 2023 class of honorees during its 8th celebratory year. The annual event shines a spotlight on revolutionary artists and musicians who have made a significant impact on African-American music.

“Black music is the heartbeat of our culture, and the honorees for this year’s Black Music Honors represent the soul of American music,” expressed founder and executive producer Don Jackson in a statement.

“We pay homage to the musical innovators who have paved the way for future generations. Our tribute performances not only celebrate the honorees of yesterday but also showcase the influence and impact of their iconic sounds and styles on today’s artists with a beautiful symbiosis of past and present.”

SWV performs during VH1’s Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In addition to the Supa Dupa Fly performer being lauded for her contributions as a Hip-Hop superstar, songwriter-producer, and cultural icon, SWV, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Jeffery Osborne, and The Hawkins Family will all be recognized.

Hosted by Letoya Luckett and DeRay Davis, the 2023 Black Music Honors will film live on May 19 in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. The event will later be broadcast on the Stellar Network on June 3, and air in national broadcast syndication from June 10 – July 2 in tribute to Black Music Month. Additionally, the show will air on Bounce TV on June 19.

The 8th Annual Black Music Honors Show is executive produced by Don Jackson with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as producer and executive in charge of production, with Michael A. Johnson as producer and director.