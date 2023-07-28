2023 Emmys Officially Postponed Amid SAG-AFTRA, WGA Strikes

Scenes from the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball and 2018 Creative Arts Governors Ball press preview at L.A. Live Event Deck on September 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The Emmy Awards have officially been postponed.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 18, the annual event has been pushed to a later date amid the dual Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes.

Exclusively reported by Variety, Fox is aiming to air the show in January 2024, while the Television Academy has pushed for a November date. The final-round voting for the 75th Emmy Awards is still taking place between Aug. 17 and Aug. 28, meaning campaigning will continue without the actors and writers of the nominated works.

“Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available,” the TV Academy explained in a statement.

Hill Harper attends as SAG-AFTRA members hold “Rock The City For A Fair Contract” rally in Times Square on July 25, 2023 in New York City. Members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union which represents actors and other media professionals, have joined striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers in the first joint walkout against the studios since 1960. The strike could shut down Hollywood productions completely with writers in the third month of their strike against the Hollywood studios. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The 2023 Emmy nominations were revealed on July 12, just days before the SAG-AFTRA strike commenced. WGA has been on strike since May after negotiations with Hollywood studios did not produce an agreeable solution.

“We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us… It is disgusting; shame on them. You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not expect the contract to change, too,” said Fran Drescher, president of the actors union.

Jesse Collins Entertainment is set to produce the 2023 Emmy Awards, however no host has been named. Nominees include Rihanna, Dominique Fishback, Quinta Brunson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Niecy Nash-Betts, and more.