2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know

The Recording Academy has revealed the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Setting the stage for a historic awards show, top talent are competing for the globally recognized achievement.

“Celebrating the miracle of music is at the core of everything we do at the Recording Academy and today we are proud and honored to celebrate music’s power to lift people up and to bring them together,” expressed Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy in a statement.

“I’m energized by this year’s slate of nominees and how each of them uses their craft to inspire us, and to remind us that music is our universal language. Each of these deserving nominees has helped to provide the world with an incredible soundtrack and is a true testament to how vibrant our entire music community truly is.”

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from this year’s class of nominees:

The-Dream

What’s New?

The five new categories that were announced earlier this year by the Recording Academy will be introduced for the first time. The new categories are as follows: Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Music Performance, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media, and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. The Recording Academy has revealed the Special Merit Award will be up for grabs for the Best Song For Social Change.

This year’s contenders for Songwriter Of The Year include Nija Charles and The-Dream.

Mary J. Blige

Who Is Most Nominated?

Beyoncé is the most nominated artist with nine potential wins followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight. Adele comes in third place with seven nominations.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul can note 2022 as a banner year in her already historic career. Following an Emmy Award win earlier this year for the Superbowl LVI Halftime Show, Blige’s album Good Morning Gorgeous has earned her 6 nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Additionally Future, The-Dream, and DJ Khaled count six nominations.

Jack Harlow

What Rap Artists Are Battling It Out?

For Best Rap Album, DJ Khaled’s God Did competes against Future with I Never Liked You, Jack Harlow with Come Home the Kids Miss You, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry.

Songs from the album contenders make up the bulk of the nominees in Best Rap Song, and Best Melodic Rap Performance. Including the Best Rap Performance category, more names are introduced with Latto earning recognition for “Big Energy,” GloRilla nominated for “F.N.F.,” as well as Gunna, Young Thug, and Future for “Pushin P,” and Doja Cat for “Vegas.”

GloRilla

Which R&B Artists Are Battling It Out?

The R&B nominees are stacked with a range of sounds and styles across the board, with women dominating song categories. Best R&B Song finds Jazmine Sullivan, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, and Muni Long all competing against PJ Morton. In the Best R&B Performance category, Lucky Daye takes the lone male slot.

As far as albums, the aforementioned singers are joined by new and established voices in the chase to the trophy. Steve Lacy, Snoh Aalegra, Chris Brown, Robert Glasper, and more round out the nominations.

Beyoncé

Which Nominations Could Make History?

With her nine nominations, Beyoncé could become the most-awarded artist in Grammy history. She holds 28 wins total and winning just four this year means the “Diva” could surpass Sir Georg Solti, the orchestra conductor who currently holds the record with 31 wins.

For now, she and her husband rap superstar and Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z are tied as the most nominated artists in Grammy history with 88 each. Mr. Carter earned five nominations total this year.

The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands

The Tennesse State University Aristocrat of Bands also becomes the first Historically Black College and University band to receive a Grammy nomination. The band competes for Best Roots Gospel Album for The Urban Hymnal.

Bad Bunny has also made history with his nomination. The Puerto Rican superstar earned an Album of the Year nomination for Un Verano Sin Ti, the first-ever all-Spanish album to be recognized in the category.

Viola Davis could also make history. The acclaimed actress is up for her first Grammy award. Nominated in the Best Audiobook Narration category for her memoir Finding Me, Davis gets closer to EGOT status.

Viola Davis

Other notable nominees include Jamie Foxx, Lizzo, Diana Ross, Amanda Gorman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Burna Boy, Shaggy, D’Mile, Boi1da, Tobe Nwigwe, and Dave Chappelle.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are returning to Los Angeles at Crypto.Com Arena and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ on Feb. 5, 2023, at 8:00 -11:30 p.m. ET and 5:00 -8:30 p.m. PT.

View a sampling of nominations from the 65th Annual Grammy Awards’ 27 Fields and 91 Categories below. A full list of nominees can be found on the official Grammy website.

Record Of The Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Easy On Me” — Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Album Of The Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

“About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy On Me” ­— Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

RENAISSANCE— Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9” — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Reggae Album

“The Kalling,” Kabaka Pyramid

“Gifted,” Koffee

“Scorcha,” Sean Paul

“Third Time’s the Charm,” Protoje

“Com Fly Wid Mi,” Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

“Udhero Na,” Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar

“Gimme Love,” Matt B and Eddy Kenzo

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Neva Bow Down,” Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro

“Bayethe,” Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode

Best R&B Performance

“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé

“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

“Over” — Lucky Daye

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“pushin P” — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

“WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Something In The Orange” — Zach Bryan

“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI — Rosalía

Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good To Be… — Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

“Aliens: Fireteam Elite” — Austin Wintory, composer

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök” — Stephanie Economou, composer

“Call Of Duty®: Vanguard” — Bear McCreary, composer

“Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy” — Richard Jacques, composer

“Old World” — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Be Alive” [From King Richard] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina” [From Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand” [From Top Gun: Maverick] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From The Woman King] — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U” [From Turning Red] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert For Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

“Act Like You Got Some Sense,” Jamie Foxx

“All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks,” Mel Brooks

“Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World,” Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Finding Me,” Viola Davis

“Music Is History,” Questlove

Best Comedy Album

“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle

“Comedy Monster,” Jim Gaffigan

“A Little Brains, A Little Talent,” Randy Rainbow

“Sorry,” Louis CK

“We All Scream,” Patton Oswalt