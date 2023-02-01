Cardi B Among 2023 Grammy Presenters

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Cardi B has been named a presenter during the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

While the “Bodak Yellow” rapper already has a golden trophy in her case, her fellow presenter Viola Davis could make history this year with her nomination. The 57-year-old is contending for Best Audiobook Narration category for her memoir Finding Me. With a win, Davis achieves EGOT status.

The Bronx chart-topper and acclaimed actress are joined by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Shania Twain, Olivia Rodrigo, and more on the diverse roster of presenters.

Viola Davis attends as Janelle Monáe accepts the Seventh Annual #SeeHer Award at 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer

Announced performers include Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, Luke Combs, and Sam Smith. Per the Recording Academy, the aforementioned acts are only the first wave of performers. Additionally, Questlove has announced a Mass Appeal-powered tribute performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

“It’s gonna be a special segment on the Grammy telecast […] Hip Hop has been a driving force in the music and culture. It has had an immeasurable impact on our culture and our world. I have the great privilege of co-curating it with The Roots and the many others that are gonna join us that night. Shout out to CBS and the Recording Academy for making this happen, and thank you for honoring Hip-Hop with such a high-profile celebration,” explained the 6-time Grammy Award Winner.

The 2023 Grammy Awards air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and are hosted by Trevor Noah. Audiences can tune in on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ on Feb. 5, 2023, from 8:00 -11:30 p.m. ET and 5:00 -8:30 p.m. PT.