Angela Bassett And Method Man Among Night Five Winners At 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Although a historic winter storm in Los Angeles led to the cancellation of the red carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards ceremony and dinner, the evening continued as planned on Friday (Feb. 24) with guests weathering the storm indoors during the final night of the non-televised awards presentation.

The ceremony, hosted by Bresha Webb, revealed the most recent film and television winners, along with other miscellaneous categories. The Best Man: The Final Chapters and Morris Chestnut won awards for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, respectively. Meanwhile, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams of Abbott Elementary were recognized for their outstanding talents in a comedy series.

Loretta Divine and P-Valley earned wins for their work in a drama series. Angela Bassett won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in Wakanda Forever. This role also garnered her most recent Oscar nomination. On the other hand, Method Man earned a win for his role as Davis McClean in Power Book II: Ghost.

Film director Gina Prince-Bythewood took home the award for Outstanding Directing for her work in The Woman King while Coco Jones was named Outstanding New Artist and Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous daytime talk show was named Outstanding Talk Series. The latter’s podcast with Kym Whitley also won an award.

Beyoncé and Rihanna were among the night one winners. Jennifer Hudson, Michael K. Williams, and Viola Davis were among the night two winners. Brunson and Keke Palmer were among the night three winners, and Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic won during night four. The live broadcast of the 54th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah, airs on Saturday (Feb. 25) on BET at 8 p.m. ET.

See full list of night five winners below.

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Outstanding Actor In A Television Movie, Limited Series, or Dramatic Special

Morris Chestnut, The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Adam Blackstone, Legacy

Outstanding New Artist

Coco Jones

Outstanding Writing In A Motion Picture

Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Directing In A Motion Picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Outstanding Talk Series

Sherri

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley, Two Funny Mamas

Outstanding Drama Series

P-Valley

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Loretta Divine, P-Valley

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Jalyn Hall, TILL

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tenoch Huerta, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Outstanding Social Media Personality

Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks

Youth Activist of the Year

Bradley Ross Jackson

Activist of the Year

Dr. Derrick Lee Foward

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

The Inspection

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Bantú Mama

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Wendell & Wild

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Civil

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

Everything’s Gonna Be All White