Angela Bassett And Method Man Among Night Five Winners At 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Although a historic winter storm in Los Angeles led to the cancellation of the red carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards ceremony and dinner, the evening continued as planned on Friday (Feb. 24) with guests weathering the storm indoors during the final night of the non-televised awards presentation.
The ceremony, hosted by Bresha Webb, revealed the most recent film and television winners, along with other miscellaneous categories. The Best Man: The Final Chapters and Morris Chestnut won awards for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, respectively. Meanwhile, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams of Abbott Elementary were recognized for their outstanding talents in a comedy series.
Loretta Divine and P-Valley earned wins for their work in a drama series. Angela Bassett won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in Wakanda Forever. This role also garnered her most recent Oscar nomination. On the other hand, Method Man earned a win for his role as Davis McClean in Power Book II: Ghost.
Film director Gina Prince-Bythewood took home the award for Outstanding Directing for her work in The Woman King while Coco Jones was named Outstanding New Artist and Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous daytime talk show was named Outstanding Talk Series. The latter’s podcast with Kym Whitley also won an award.
Beyoncé and Rihanna were among the night one winners. Jennifer Hudson, Michael K. Williams, and Viola Davis were among the night two winners. Brunson and Keke Palmer were among the night three winners, and Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic won during night four. The live broadcast of the 54th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah, airs on Saturday (Feb. 25) on BET at 8 p.m. ET.
See full list of night five winners below.
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Outstanding Actor In A Television Movie, Limited Series, or Dramatic Special
Morris Chestnut, The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
Adam Blackstone, Legacy
Outstanding New Artist
Coco Jones
Outstanding Writing In A Motion Picture
Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Directing In A Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Outstanding Talk Series
Sherri
Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast
Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley, Two Funny Mamas
Outstanding Drama Series
P-Valley
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Loretta Divine, P-Valley
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Jalyn Hall, TILL
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tenoch Huerta, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Outstanding Social Media Personality
Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks
Youth Activist of the Year
Bradley Ross Jackson
Activist of the Year
Dr. Derrick Lee Foward
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
The Inspection
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Bantú Mama
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Wendell & Wild
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Civil
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
Everything’s Gonna Be All White