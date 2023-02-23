Quinta Brunson, Keke Palmer, And ‘Wakanda Forever’ Among Night Three Winners At 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Quinta Brunson, Keke Palmer, Kyla Pratt, Nia Long, and the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast were among the night three winners for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

Brunson, star and creator of the Emmy-winning series Abbott Elementary, won Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television). She’s already earned a Golden Globe and TV Critics Association Award for her role in the hit comedy. Ericka Nicole Malone won this year’s Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture) for Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, now streaming on Hulu.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took the award for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture. Meanwhile, Palmer was recognized for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture) for her role as Izzy Hawthorne in Lightyear. Pratt won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) for her role as Penny Proud on Disney+’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Tabitha Brown scored another win with her series, Tab Time, which won Outstanding Children’s Program. Nia Long (The Best Man: The Final Chapters) and Keith David (From Scratch) earned wins for supporting actress and actor in a TV movie, limited series, or dramatic special, respectively.

Beyoncé and Rihanna were among the night one winners, while Jennifer Hudson, Michael K. Williams, and Viola Davis were among the night two winners. NAACP will continue to recognize more winners in non-televised categories virtually tonight (Feb. 23) and tomorrow (Feb. 24) in a special awards dinner and program hosted by actress Bresha Webb. The live broadcast of the award show ceremony, hosted by Queen Latifah, airs on Saturday (Feb. 25) on BET.

See the full list of night three winners below.

Outstanding Short Form Series (Comedy or Drama)

“Between the Scenes: The Daily Show”

Outstanding Short Form Series (Reality/Non-Fiction)

“Daring Simone Biles”

Outstanding Short Form Series (Live Action)

“Dear Mama…”

Outstanding Short Form Series (Animated)

“More Than I Want to Remember”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)

Keke Palmer — “Lightyear”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt — “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

Outstanding Performance by A Youth Work (Series, Special, Television Movie, or Limited Series)

Ja’siah Young — “Raising Dion”

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Tab Time with Tabitha Brown”

Outstanding Guest Performance

Glynn Turman — “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ericka Nicole Malone – “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Nia Long – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Keith David — “From Scratch”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”