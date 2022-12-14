21 Savage Announced As ‘Amazon Music Live’ Season Finale Performance

21 Savage performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.

21 Savage has been revealed as the season finale performer for Amazon Music Live. Hosted by 2 Chainz, the weekly series is live-streamed following Thursday Night Football.

Set for Dec. 29, the Grammy Award-winning rapper is set to deliver songs from Her Loss, 21 Savage’s recently released collaborative album with Drake, among other features.

The two southern rap representatives will also engage in conversation. In addition to hosting Amazon Music Live, 2 Chainz also interviews each night’s performing artist during Thursday Night Football shoulder programming.

“Whether you’re a sports fan waiting for the first football game of the week, or a music fan staying up late to hear the latest drop from your favorite artist, Thursday is the biggest night for entertainment,” expressed Kirdis Postelle, global head of artist marketing of Amazon Music when the show was announced.

The last episode featured Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky performing fan favorites from his entire catalog as well as debuting new and unreleased tracks like “Some Problems.” Previous artists include Lil Baby, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Before the “Knife Talk” rapper brings his “gang sh*t” to the stage, Best New Artist Grammy nominee Anitta is set to perform on Dec. 15.

Additionally, Amazon Music Live is also now providing live, American Sign Language interpretation for these performances for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. Available during the live broadcast and on-demand, this feature is available for all upcoming Amazon Music Live broadcasts on Prime Video, as well as past broadcasts on demand.