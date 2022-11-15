21 Savage Clarifies Statement On Nas’ Relevance: “I Would Never Disrespect”

21 Savage was met with massive backlash after declaring that Nas is no longer a “relevant” rapper, and has taken to Twitter to clarify the controversial statement.

“I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it,” Savage, 30, tweeted after being called to the carpet over deeming the Queenbridge rep irrelevant during a Clubhouse discussion entitled “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?”

I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it ??‍♂️ — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) November 14, 2022

“What y’all saying, relevant though?” the Her Loss artist originally stated on the app. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans.”

He went on to double-down once confronted by naysayers in the chat, adding, “He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal ass fan base. He just has a loyal fan base and he still make good-ass music.”

Several Nas fans flocked to social media to call out the UK-born rapper, including Kodak Black — with whom Savage is already engaged in a back-and-forth over their come-up following the 2016 XXL Freshman cover — and Nas’ brother, Jungle, who took to The Shade Room’s comment section to address the southern spitter.

“21 Savage is trash. Glad Nas dropped KD3 so fans can hear real bars,” Jungle, also known as Jabari Jones, wrote, tagging Savage.

Kodak Black went on to quote the hook from Nas’ “I Can” as he called out the “A Lot” rapper.

“Nas that ni**a, homie. I know I can (I know I can) / Be what I wanna be (Be what I wanna be) / If I work hard at it (If I work hard at it) / I’ll be where I wanna be. You crazy, boy! The f**k? Nas that boy. Homie, you tripping. Nas that ni**a, boy, you tripping, boy. The f**k?”