21 Savage Honored With His Own Day In Georgia For Philanthropic Efforts

December 21st is now "21 Savage Day" in Georgia following his annual Grant-A-Wish event.

Georgia State Representative Billy Mitchell and 21 Savage.
Georgia State Representative Billy Mitchell and 21 Savage attend 21 Savage 4th Annual Grant-A-Wish Event 2022 at Wade Walker Park YMCA. Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage.

21 Savage was honored with his own day in Georgia during his Grant-A-Wish holiday giveback event held in Stone Mountain Wednesday.

The Atlanta rapper’s Leading By Example Foundation held its 4th annual holiday event filled with free gifts ranging from wireless tablets to barbie dolls and more.

During the event, Georgia state representative Billy Mitchell presented the “A Lot” rapper with the tribute highlighting his philanthropy in the community and contributions to Hip-Hop. During the joyous occasion, Mitchell declared December 21st as “21 Savage Day.” 

21 savage gets day named after him during "grant a wish" event
Jamil “Aries” Purnell

21, nèe Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, invited 100 Georgia families to the giveback in which he personally autographed the children’s toys and took pictures with guests.

21 savage and leading by example foundation "grant a wish" event
Jamil “Aries” Purnell

The 30-year-old has been doing honorable work in the community for some time now. In 2018, he launched the 21 Bank Account Campaign promoting “financial literacy education to underserved youth.” The non-profit’s purpose is to educate the youth with free financial courses about managing money, opening bank accounts and saving for college.

“I’ve been an advocate for financial literacy because I believe it can help free youth to focus on the more important things in life,” 21 Savage said upon launching the intitiative.  

The Leading By Example Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit foundation that 21 created to forefront his philanthropic endeavors in local communities.

21 savage and leading by example foundation "grant a wish" event
Jamil “Aries” Purnell

The foundation has put together numerous initiatives and events like back to school drives, and scholarships in which Savage donated $21,000 in funding for 21 bank accounts for teens and students alike.

Check out more images from the Grant-A-Wish holiday giveback above and watch 21 Savage receive his proclamation for “21 Savage Day” below.

