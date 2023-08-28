21 Savage Mushes Woman Away After She Grabs His Face

21 Savage mushed a fan away after she grabbed his face while he was on his way to perform.

DJ Akademiks shared a video of the incident to his Instagram on Sunday (Aug. 27). The clip showed a fan yoking him up as the Atlanta rapper made his way to the stage during Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour. 21 appeared dissatisfied by her actions and immediately pushed her away.

The woman could be seen looking disappointed as he rejected her advances. Security then followed up, arming the woman further back to her spot. Clearly, the It’s All A Blur Tour has been full of surprises. In fact, in early August 2023, Drake caught a fan sleeping during one of his shows.

During the Milwaukee stop on his tour, Drizzy was performing “Controlla” when he saw the tired fan snoozing. Instead of getting upset, Drake decided to have some fun and personally wake him up. The Canadian emcee could be seen smiling as he walked over to the fan’s area and began singing his hit single. The unnamed man woke up and began dancing to the song as other fans hyped him up.

Another highlight on the tour included Drake being pelted with bras of all sizes. In one instance, the Her Loss entertainer was hit with a 36G brassiere, prompting the rapper to respond gleefully. He picked up the brassiere and began performing with it, looking into the camera as he finished grooving to “One Dance.” As he examined the undergarment, he was pleasantly surprised by its size.

“Damn!” he said, inspecting the contents of the bra. “36G??!! Locate this woman immediately!” And, as fate (or the internet) would have it, Drizzy’s request was fulfilled.

Olivia Veronica Correia revealed herself as the woman and stepped forward with a video of herself throwing her bra at Drizzy on that fateful summer night. “ITS MEEEEE!!!! A lot of girls posting its them, but this is not to get confused. It’s me,” she said, playing off of the rapper’s lyrics to “Best I Ever Had.” The viral moment then led to the woman securing an ambassadorship with Playboy.