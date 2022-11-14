21 Savage Doesn’t Believe Nas Is “Relevant,” But Has Loyal Fanbase

21 Savage doesn’t believe Queens MC Nas is “relevant” amongst today’s Hip-Hop artists, he declared in a Clubhouse room entitled, “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?”

The UK-born rapper, 30, asserted that the Illmatic icon, 49, is no longer at the forefront of Hip-Hop, but has sustained a massive fanbase over the span of his almost 30-year career that may give the impression of current relevancy.

“What y’all saying, relevant though?” said 21 Savage. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans.”

After a bit of pushback from those in the room, the “A Lot” rapper doubled-down, adding, “He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal ass fan base. He just has a loyal fan base and he still make good-ass music.”

Nas released his latest offering, King’s Disease 3, on Friday, one week after 21 dropped his Drake collab album, Her Loss, Nov. 4, which has since debuted at No. 1, becoming the highest-selling Hip-Hop debut of the year, snatching that crown from Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

“Bro is unironically malding because Nas dropped a better album than him and Drake just a week later, that’s crazy lmfao,” suggested one Twitter user while another added, “The world don’t revolve around people 25 and under. You can be relevant to the rest of the world.”

“21 Savage calling Nas ‘irrelevant’ and saying that ‘he just has a fanbase’ is crazy,” tweeted another Nas fan. “Somebody that released their first album 30 years ago and is still able to have a fanbase is proof of…relevance & a significant one at that.”

Some others, however, agreed with the XXL 2016 Freshman, believing the observation isn’t necessarily a slight.

“I mean I see what he’s saying, Nas ain’t making the hits he used to and the games really changed. He really not as ‘relevant as he once was,'” offered one supporter of 21’s position, with another adding, “He’s right tho. Nas ain’t moving the needle outside his already established fan base.”



