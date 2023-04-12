21 Savage Sings R&B Classics On Instagram Live

21 Savage might be going on tour with Hip-Hop’s self-proclaimed Certified Lover Boy, however the Atlanta-bred rapper has a softer side of his own. During a recent Instagram live, the 30-year-old showcased his love for R&B music by singing some of the genre’s classics for fans tuned in to the stream.
A recording of the broadcast was captured and uploaded to The Shade Room. In the video clips, the Grammy Award-winning artist passionately performed Beyoncé’s “Me, Myself & I” and “Yes” as well as 702’s “Get It Together.”
“I wonder if the beehive will accept me as a member,” wrote the “No Heart” rapper in TSR’s comment section.
This is not the Slaughter King performer’s first time belting his favorite slow jams on social media. In June 2022, the London-born musician gave his best to Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat” while on Instagram. In 2021, while Ashanti and Keyshia Cole faced off on VERZUZ, the “Immortal” rapper live-streamed himself singing his millennial favorites.
Additionally, back in 2017 while dating Amber Rose, 21 Savage was recorded singing Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” and Monica’s “So Gone” to his lover.
While fans seem to enjoy the spontaneous crooning from their favorite rapper, 21 Savage may want to rest his vocal cords. The aforementioned All a Blur tour with Drake kicks off on June 16 in New Orleans. The summer takeover marks the Canadian rapper’s first time back on the road since 2018’s Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour.
Check below for the full schedule.
DRAKE: IT’S ALL A BLUR 2023 TOUR DATES:
June 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
June 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
June 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
June 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
June 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
July 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Aug. 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sep. 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sep. 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena