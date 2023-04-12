21 Savage Sings R&B Classics On Instagram Live

21 Savage performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.

21 Savage might be going on tour with Hip-Hop’s self-proclaimed Certified Lover Boy, however the Atlanta-bred rapper has a softer side of his own. During a recent Instagram live, the 30-year-old showcased his love for R&B music by singing some of the genre’s classics for fans tuned in to the stream.

A recording of the broadcast was captured and uploaded to The Shade Room. In the video clips, the Grammy Award-winning artist passionately performed Beyoncé’s “Me, Myself & I” and “Yes” as well as 702’s “Get It Together.”

“I wonder if the beehive will accept me as a member,” wrote the “No Heart” rapper in TSR’s comment section.

This is not the Slaughter King performer’s first time belting his favorite slow jams on social media. In June 2022, the London-born musician gave his best to Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat” while on Instagram. In 2021, while Ashanti and Keyshia Cole faced off on VERZUZ, the “Immortal” rapper live-streamed himself singing his millennial favorites.

Additionally, back in 2017 while dating Amber Rose, 21 Savage was recorded singing Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” and Monica’s “So Gone” to his lover.

While fans seem to enjoy the spontaneous crooning from their favorite rapper, 21 Savage may want to rest his vocal cords. The aforementioned All a Blur tour with Drake kicks off on June 16 in New Orleans. The summer takeover marks the Canadian rapper’s first time back on the road since 2018’s Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour.

Check below for the full schedule.

DRAKE: IT’S ALL A BLUR 2023 TOUR DATES:

June 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

June 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

June 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

June 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

July 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sep. 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sep. 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena