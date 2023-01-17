21 Savage Snitches On Himself During Clubhouse Argument

21 Savage attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

21 Savage may have possibly incriminated himself during a heated argument on Clubhouse. On Monday (Jan. 16), a 50-second clip from the Clubhouse conversation began to make the rounds on social media, with the Her Loss rapper turning up on a group of unspecified men.

As the argument began to grow out of control, implications of violence were mentioned by both parties. Finally, the rapper, legally known as Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, grew agitated and began detailing past beef and urging the men that he does this in “real life.”

“You waited for this moment your whole life, so you could argue with a ni**a on Clubhouse,” he says in the clip. “You keep letting all these Chicago ni**as boost your head up, like y’all niggas ain’t dying in real life. Stop playing.”

“Every ni**a we beef with, 30 of they ni**as get smoked and don’t nothing happen to us. In real life. It’s real life.”

21 Savage goes off on clubhouse goons pic.twitter.com/iavtUTeIyC — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 17, 2023

As a man attempts to interject and interrupt the “Rich Flex” entertainer, 21 Savage, 30, doubles down on snitching on himself and alluding to possible violence against the men.

“Aye, cap, you from Chicago. I advise you to shut the f**k up, cause the ni**as that I f**k with up there spanking sh*t, so stop playing. Y’all ain’t spanking nothing, ni**a. You will die.”

Abraham-Joseph is no stranger to Clubhouse. During a conversation over the app on Nov. 6, 2022, the British-born rapper declared he’s the man to beat in a hypothetical Verzuz, asserting that nobody from his 2016 XXL Freshman class could beat him.

Savage doubled down on his claims with unwavering confidence even after people in the chat mentioned Kodak Black and Lil Uzi Vert.

“So, you could beat Lil Uzi?” one person questioned, to which 21 responded: “Hell yeah.”

“Nobody from that Freshman cover [can] beat me in no Verzuz,” the Atlanta-based artist declared. “Nobody.”