21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch Allegations

21 Savage recently confronted rap manager Wack 100 in response to Wack previously alleging that he’s a “snitch,” which the Atlanta rapper vehemently denies.

During an appearance on the social media platform Clubhouse on Saturday (Oct. 10), 21 voiced his displeasure with Wack over his comments, arguing that he’s done nothing to Wack to deserve what he deems as false speculation around his name.

“There’s a lot of sh*t going on, right, and I don’t speak on,” Savage, 29, said. “Like, I have seen you go through real life sh*t on the internet or whatever, right? And I don’t speak on it. I don’t make fun of it, I don’t speculate about it. Just give me the same respect, gang.”

When Wack, who was also on the Clubhouse chat, asked the rapper to expound on his statement, 21 addressed Wack’s prior accusations of him being a confidential informant in the ongoing YSL RICO case involving rap stars Young Thug and Gunna.

“You calling me a snitch, man,” 21 responded. “Bro, you on the internet saying you think I’m an informant, gang. Come on, man.”

Initially denying 21 Savage’s claims of him spreading false information, Wack attributed his theory of the rapper’s cooperation to a rumor that a high-profile Atlanta rap artist was working with Atlanta district attorney Fani Willis in gathering information regarding YSL.

The West Coaster also points to Savage’s own legal troubles as incentive for him to cooperate, questioning the rapper on the status of his ongoing immigration case and the lack of a resolution. However, the “A Lot” MC responded saying he has to resolve a gun charge he’s facing prior to addressing his immigration case, an explanation Wack didn’t accept as he continued to question the validity of the rapper’s statement.

Clearly exasperated, Savage accuses Wack of attempting to use him in order to create content for his platform before exiting the Clubhouse chat.

21 Savage and Wack 100’s exchange stems from Wack publicly alluding to 21 Savage being an informant during a previous Clubhouse chat.

“Let the blogs know, Wack 100 said 21 Savage, I think he telling to try to keep his citizenship,” he said. ‘Cause what happened, my ni**a? What happened to the citizenship case? It just went away. Was in that motherfucker fighting for damn near a month to get out… ni**a, what happened? You ain’t came to the table and showed no reversal, no dismissal. You ain’t even show that you got a real green card, ni**a.”

Check out a clip of 21 Savage and Wack 100’s exchange below.