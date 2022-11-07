21 Savage Says He’d Beat XXL Freshman Classmates In A ‘Verzuz,’ Kodak Black Responds

21 Savage attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

21 Savage is confident that none of his peers can compete with him. During a Clubhouse conversation on Sunday (Nov. 6), the British-born rapper declared he’s the man to beat in a Verzuz and expressed that nobody from his 2016 XXL Freshman class could come close.

Even when DJ Akademiks mentioned heavy hitters from his class, such as Kodak Black, Savage doubled down on his claims with unwavering confidence.

“So, you could beat Lil Uzi?” one person in the Clubhouse chat questioned, to which 21 responded boldly: “Hell yeah.”

“Nobody from that Freshman cover [can] beat me in no Verzuz,” the Atlanta-based artist proclaimed. “Nobody.”

21 Savage was a part of the 2016 XXL Freshman class, which included Denzel Curry, Lil Dicky, G Herbo, Dave East, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, Anderson .Paak, and Desiigner.

Kodak later responded to Savage’s assertion, saying that while he can respect the “A Lot” rapper’s confidence, he can’t help but disagree, calling the statement “cap” while rocking a stack of fitted caps for effect.

The UK-born rapper’s bold claims arrive days after the release of Her Loss. Drake and Savage’s new controversial joint album managed to ruffle feathers online due to Aubrey’s spree of lyrical shots, aiming at Serena Williams’ husband, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, and DRAM.

With many social media users voicing their disdain for the disses, specifically the Meg double entendre, the album still appears to be on track to debut at No.1.

According to Hits Daily Double, Her Loss is estimated to sell between 335,000 and 350,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. the duo’s latest project also garnered 150 million first-day U.S. streams and was trending with 425-450 million impressions on social media for the weekend.