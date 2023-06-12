2Pac’s Father Believes His Murder Was “Set Up” By U.S. Government

American rapper, songwriter, and actor (1971-1996) Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards on April 25, 1994 at the Paramount Theatre in New York, New York.

2Pac’s father, Billy Garland, agrees with the long-running theories about the U.S. government being involved in his son’s death. He spoke on how the situation unfolded in a recent interview.

Garland appeared on The Art Of Dialogue and spoke on the night of Pac’s death in a clip posted on Sunday (June 11.) He believes his son should not have fought Orlando Anderson in the lobby of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas after Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon’s boxing match.

“‘Pac just got hyper and he thought he had to lead,” Garland said. “If you notice in the video, everybody was following him around. He’s the money-maker. Death Row was the $100 million thing, but everybody’s following 2Pac. […] Everything he did, everybody attached themselves to him, and he felt obligated to prove that ‘I’m gonna be your leader.’”

Billy Garland continued, talking about how Anderson’s uncle Duane “Keefe D” Davis confessed to the U.S. government that he was there when Orlando Anderson shot and killed 2Pac. This is when Garland intimated that Keefe and the government had agreed to a deal prior. “The government gave him the deal. [2Pac] was being tailed by the government the night of his assassination. He was being tailed by the government while in the studio — that’s a known fact,” Garland said.

“So I don’t know this guy Keefe, I don’t know. Maybe he had to say that to get out of some issue, I don’t know. I just know it looked like a set up to me,” he stated. “Somebody told this guy to stand there with the Death Row thing and it pursued to what we had, but I don’t think [Orlando Anderson] had anything to do with the death of my son…not at all.”