50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Jussie Smollett Comparison

50 Cent is retracting his jokes about Megan Thee Stallion in the aftermath of her case against Tory Lanez.

During an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the G-Unit businessman spoke about his stance on the Tory Lanez case and explained why he initially thought Meg was lying.

In addition, he detailed his reaction to the Houston Hottie’s Gayle King interview and asserted that the sit-down led him to believe she wasn’t being truthful in her recount of being shot. The platinum-selling artist also referenced the Jussie Smollett and Boyz N The Hood memes he posted about Thee Stallion.

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” he said. “I said some things, and it was because on social media I posted things that—when she was with Gayle [King]—she said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What?’ and it was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she lying.’ At that point I knew she was lying, it wouldn’t be no reason for them to be around each other. From that it felt like she was lying, to me.”

He then admitted that, after he heard the leaked phone call between the Candian rapper and her former best friend, Kelsey Harris, he began to feel he owed the 27-year-old artist an apology.

50 Cent is calling a truce and issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion for insensitive jokes he shared online regarding Tory Lanez shooting her. If you recall, in July 2020, he posted the meme on his page reenacting a scene from "Boyz In The Hood."

“I should apologize to her, because when I heard the phone conversation that made me feel like, ‘Oh sh*t, ‘now I know what happened,” he continued. “I’m sure that was probably what swayed people in court, too.”

Fif’s apology arrives in the aftermath of the Cruel Intentions entertainer being found guilty on Dec. 23, 2022, by a LA jury on three felony counts.

The rapper, née Daystar Peterson, 30, has been convicted of assault with a semi-automatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and also discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The New York Times reports that jurors found that Peterson assaulted Megan Thee Stallion with a semi-automatic firearm, causing bodily harm after an argument in the summer of 2020.