50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Tycoon Weekend, Calls Songz “Crazy”

Since becoming a proud Texas resident last year, 50 Cent has fully immersed himself in the Houston community. The rapper recently brought his second annual Tycoon Houston Weekend event to the city, which took place from last Thursday (Aug. 25) through Sunday (Aug. 28). While the event was an overwhelming success, Fif revealed that a number of mishaps involving R&B star Trey Songz during the weekend have resulted in him being banned from partaking in future festivities.

In a post on his Instagram account, the Queens native shared a photo of Songz holding a bottle of alcohol and the words “BANNED FROM TYCOON” stamped on the photo in red and white lettering. “Last TYCOON he crashed a Wraith,” 50 wrote in reference to Songz. “This TYCOON he was acting crazy, wanting to fight and sh*t over the girls. He broke some sh*t up in his room. Nah tell @treysongz he can’t come. SMH.”

It appears that Songz has run out of favor with Fif, who previously spoke out in his defense after the singer was accused of assaulting a woman at a party during NBA All-Star Weekend in 2018. At the time, 50 posted a photo of the alleged victim, Andrea Buera, alongside a money-bag emoji, inferring that her motive behind her accusation was fueled by monetary benefits.

“This stripper joint Andrea got Lisa bloom talking bout Trey hit her, everybody know he ain’t hit her this a money play smh anything to get the Bag,” the rap star turned TV executive wrote in the caption, ending the post with the hashtag #thesehoescrazy.”

Songz has since been accused by multiple women of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. A woman filed a $20M suit against Songz, citing sexual assault and emotional distress. It has since been dropped, at the accuser’s behest.

In August, the attorney of one of Songz’s accusers was accused of attempting to bribe a woman into falsely testifying against the crooner in exchange for up to $200,000. The woman claims that the attorney of the alleged assault victim, Jauhara Jeffries, asked her to lie under oath and state that she witnessed Songz’s crime, and testify that she was also assaulted by the singer. The singer has vehemently denied all allegations made against him and maintains his innocence.

Read 50 Cent’s post banning Trey Songz from TYCOON Weekend below.