50 Cent Was “F**ked Up” Over Beef With The Game, Says Lil Scrappy

Lil Scrappy feels that 50 Cent’s beef with The Game affected him deeply, to the point that the rapper could’ve possibly passed on a collaboration with Lil Scrappy while reeling from the impact of their split.

During an interview with Live On Lake Street, Scrappy, who was once singed to G-Unit South as an artist during the late ’00s, revealed that he initially hoped to get Fif to appear on his 2006 single “Money In The Bank.” The song, which became one of the biggest hits of the Atlanta rapper’s career, was ultimately released with just himself and G-Unit rapper Young Buck on the track.

“I wanted 50 on there so bad, man,” Scrappy said. “I told 50, ‘You gotta do it, because a down south beat with an up north dude, if you get on there, it’s gonna be crazy.’” When asked why he believes 50 chose not to appear on the record, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star chalked up his former CEO’s decision to being preoccupied with the war of words between himself and The Game.

(L-R) Rappers 50 Cent and The Game make an appearance at the Schomburg Center For Research in Black Culture to announce they will put their differences aside and make amends on March 9, 2005 in New York City. Peter Kramer/Getty Images

He even suggests that The Game’s departure from G-Unit and the subsequent fallout behind it left him in a state of uncertainty. “I think he was still hurting from that Game situation,” the “Head Bussa” rapper offers. “I can tell he was f**ked up about that shit.”

50’s rivalry with The Game is well-documented and is regarded as one of the more heated beefs in Hip-Hop history, resulting in diss records, shootouts, and other tense confrontations. While the pair have toyed with the idea of a possible reunion over the years, both remain adversaries, using the opportunity to take a shot at the other whenever given.

In 2022, The Game poked fun at Fif by saying he can’t rap and also appeared to bash him for his lack of a relationship for his son, Marquis. However, earlier this year, The Game credited Fif for his contributions to his debut album The Documentary on the 18-year anniversary of its release.