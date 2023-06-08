50 Cent Calls BET “Tyler Perry’s Network”

It was reported back in May that 50 Cent had joined forces with Shaq and Kenya Barris in the bidding war for BET. However, just a month later, the Power mogul may be singing a different tune in regards to the potential deal.

In a recent sit-down with Vulture, Fif now says he’ll “entertain the idea” of buying BET, but believes it’s “Tyler Perry’s network.” The Queens native explained, “He’s done enough work there to dominate that. And not even only dominate — I don’t think they’ve explored what it would be like not having a Tyler. And he’s created enough content that if they didn’t sell the company to him, he could go across the street and say, ‘I’m going to start my own.'”

As far as the actual bidding is concerned, though, the “21 Questions” rapper feels he is a strong contender considering he is behind four of the top Black dramas currently airing — Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and BMF.

Confidently, he continued, “So, when there’s a bidding type of situation, they’ll come to me […] And Starz is not — I don’t know if you could say it’s a whole network if you’re putting it up against BET. Because they got the limited side, they got the BET+, the BET Studios, all of this s**t. Starz is just that platform. And now, being spun away from Lionsgate, it’s like, where’s the studio? I believe you’ll be watching content from Starz on another network in this climate with the way things are. And I’m only comfortable saying that because their board members have said it.”

In addition to Perry, Byron Allen, and Diddy have all threw their hats in the ring in the rumored sale of BET.

Despite buying BET being “something to explore” for the thriving entertainment mogul, Fif doesn’t want to be tied down to one network. He shared that Starz “couldn’t actually handle” all of his productions, but he has yet to “deliver one failure” to them.

“For Life was pitched to Starz before I was able to take it to ABC. And when they said ‘no,’ the business had said ‘yes’ to me so many times that their ‘no’ didn’t mean anything,” he revealed. In terms of future projects, the rapper is open to exploring different genres and currently has “30 pieces [in the works] across ten different networks.”

Power Book IV: Force season two debuts on September 1.