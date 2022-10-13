50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”

US rapper Curtis James Jackson III "50 Cent" performs live on stage during a concert at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv.

After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media.

In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube.

“F**k, this ni**a’s crazy. You 25 years old, why you still talking about child support?” the 47-year-old artist says as he hops out of the tub and quickly dresses to answer a ringing doorbell.

As he answers, he’s greeted by G-Unit’s Tony Yayo and Brooklyn rapper Uncle Murda, who sarcastically ask the MC for “an extra $6700 a month for the s**t we doing.”

Last week, Marquise complained of his monthly child support payments being inadequate.

“You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81,000 is not a substantial amount of money,” he said at the time. “You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

The Q&A led to pushback from the public. In response, he offered the same amount to his father to spend some quality time together.

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” he captioned an Instagram post. “Red Yellow Green whatever color he like.”

50 has yet to address Marquise’s offer.