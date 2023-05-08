50 Cent Jokes Lovers & Friends Was Perfect Until “R&B Ni**as Went Crazy”

Ahead of Lovers & Friends Fest 2023, rumors swirled of an alleged brawl between Chris Brown and Usher. It was all anyone talked about online Saturday morning (May 6) and at the festival itself, considering many consider Usher to be Brown’s predecessor on the R&B totem pole and their sets at the festival were practically back-to-back.

50 Cent’s set was actually sandwiched in-between the two and in true Fif fashion, he took it upon himself to address the elephant in the room since neither Brown or Ush did so, at that point. Midway through his performance, the Queens rapper praised Usher before throwing salt on the alleged open wound.

TMZ obtained footage of the lead up to an apparent incident between Usher and Chris Brown; Brown was reportedly yelling at Teyana Taylor https://t.co/4O7uvaGgE5 pic.twitter.com/6saZLmYYNW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 6, 2023

“Great job putting this together Usher. Guess he don’t like getting punched in the face,” declared the STARZ powerhouse as the crowd audibly gasped. Later, he added, “This would’ve been a perfect event until the R&B n***as went crazy.” Towards the end of his set, his sound got cut twice in an effort to keep the show from running too far behind.

The initial rumored brawl occurred at Brown’s birthday party on Friday night (May 5). According to TMZ, Breezy was attempting to talk to Teyana Taylor, but Usher had to intervene, which led to the alleged scuffle. Other footage has surfaced of the “Superstar” crooner singing to Brown for his birthday at the event.

I randomly ended up at Chris Brown's bday party last night and Usher sang him happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/Y9H70yp15S — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) May 6, 2023

The “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” singer also got into another alleged fight at Lovers & Friends, but has since addressed reports of that altercation. Per The Shade Room, Brown explained, “yall been geeked all weekend, yall dragging it now. It was mad people backstage and security was trying to clear everyone off the stage. People started pushing back. I INTERVENED. to let them know MY CHILD WAS BACK THERE. So y’all can keep ya narrative.”

Additionally, Taylor was spotted dancing during Usher’s set and the latter appeared to be unharmed throughout the day.