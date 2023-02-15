50 Cent Enters Development Deal With Fox

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by

50 Cent continues to expand his television and entertainment empire.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old has entered a broadcast direct deal with Fox. Under the non-exclusive agreement with G-Unit Film & Television company, he will develop scripted series, both live-action and animated, for the network. Fox will retain ownership of any series created in the partnership. Projects will be produced by Fox Entertainment Studios, along with G-Unit Film & Television.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Sire Jackson attend the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere Event on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for STARZ

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” the Grammy Award-winning musician shared.

Added Thorn, Fox’s entertainment president, “Whether it’s music, film, or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe. He is the rare multihyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for Fox with him and his team.”

The deal comes after the “Many Men” rapper exited a deal with STARZ in September 2022. Starz remains the home of BMF and the Power show and spinoffs. Since the new deal with Fox is non-exclusive, the Hip-Hop mogul can still take his production skills elsewhere.