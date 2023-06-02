50 Cent Calls New Sexual Assault Claims Against Bill Cosby “Fvcked Up”

50 Cent has shared his opinion on recent allegations brought against Bill Cosby.

The rapper uploaded a screenshot to Instagram on Thursday (June 1) that details a former Playboy model has accused the disgrace comedian of drugging and sexual assaulting her in 1969.

“They are just doing Bill dirty,” wrote the 47-year-old, preceded by a humurous emoji. “smh ain’t no way 54 years ago. Lmao this is just fvcked up Brody !”

The comments on the post are filled with the G-Unit founder’s followers agreeing with the caption and making light of the serious claims.

On Thursday, Victoria Valentino filed a lawsuit against Cosby under a new California law that temporarily lifts the statute of limitations on civil sexual-assault cases, according to the Washington Post. The measure allows victims who were assaulted as adults a one-year window to seek damages, regardless of how long ago any alleged crime occurred. The alloted time frame for accusers to take legal action ends this year.

“It’s not about money, it’s about accountability,” Valentino explained to the outlet after the lawsuit was filed. “Rape steals something from you that cannot be repaired or restored.”

Her story describes meeting Cosby while she worked as an actress and singer. In 1969, the two crossed paths at a Los Angeles restaurant. Publicly crying over the death of her 6-year-old son, Valentino claims Cosby greeted her and later on in the day, gave her a pill to feel better.

In this handout image provided by the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, Bill Cosby poses for a mugshot on September 25, 2018 in Eagleville, Pennsylvania. Cosby was sentenced to three-to 10-years for sexual assault. Montgomery County Correctional Facility via Getty Images

“In my opinion, these women are not victims of sexual assault, they are victims of greed,” Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt shared with the Post. According to the outlet, the number of accusers against Bill Cosby currently stands at 60.

Wyatt continued, “They don’t want this Black man to leave this earth as America’s dad. They don’t want white kids looking up to him as America’s dad and wanting their fathers to be like him.”

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves a preliminary hearing on sexual assault charges on May 24, 2016 in at Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Enough evidence was found to proceed with a trial, a Pennsylvania judge ruled. William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

In 2018, Cosby was found guilty by a Philadelphia jury of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004. During the trial, five women who accused Cosby of drugging and assaulting them were allowed to testify as “prior bad acts.” The actor did not testify in his defense.

The conviction, however, was overturned in 2021 and Cosby was released from prison after the state’s highest court concluded an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case after serving two years of his 10-year sentence.

Last year, Cosby was found liable for sexually assaulting another woman, Judy Huth, when she was 16 years old in 1975. Huth claims Cosby was aware of her age, advising her to say she was 19. The civil case was brought in front of a combined jury of eight women and four men and the victim was awarded $500,000 in damages with no punitive compensation.