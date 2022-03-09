50 Cent Says Black Film And TV Community Should Stand Up For Mo’Nique

50 Cent may have gained a reputation as a rap star bully, but now, he’s coming to the defense of someone who has also gotten a bad rap: Award-winning actress, Mo’Nique.

Last week, Fif shared an experience in which he saw her performing a stand-up comedy routine during Super Bowl weekend. He was so entertained that he had the urge to sing her praises. “I went to see @therealmoworldwide stand-up show [during] Super Bowl weekend,” Fif wrote on Instagram. “Oh sh*t! Was so good, she had my a** in a trance,” he told his followers over the weekend. “You gotta go check her out the sh* was [fire].”

He continued by addressing how Mo’Nique is being blackballed from receiving certain opportunities in film and television, adding that she shouldn’t have been canceled. He wants to see her rise above the adversity she’s faced over the past decade.

“I gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket,” he added in another Instagram post, alluding to his willingness to pull his own strings and get Mo’Nique back in front of the masses. “We only [supposed] to cancel sh*t that ain’t good for the culture. We need you to WIN again now MO’NIQUE.”

He concluded his message by urging his followers to show their own support for the former talk show host by echoing his desire to see her back at the forefront of the entertainment industry. “All in favour of @therealmoworldwide being back on top, say make it happen 50! STOP F**KING AROUND.”

After winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2009’s Precious, Mo’Nique alleged that the film’s director Lee Daniels and producers Tyler Perry and Oprah blackballed her and deemed her “difficult to work with” after Mo’Nique refused to do press runs for the film without compensation.

All parties denied Mo’Nique’s claims, which she has vehemently backed up over the years, most notably during an interview on The View in 2018. The Queen of Comedy has argued that she did nothing to breach her contractual agreement for the film and could not be punished contractually. She believes she had her reputation sullied instead.

“The reason why no one could do anything to me contractually, because they found out I did nothing wrong contractually,” Mo’Nique said at the time. “So, when they asked me to come overseas to promote the film — when I said, ‘Guys, I’m spending time with my family, I’m going to pass.’ When I make the statement, ‘This is what happens when you don’t go to the room.’ What Tyler Perry showed me, Lee Daniels, Oprah Winfrey, and Lionsgate, when you don’t do what we ask you to do, we’ll take your livelihood. So for eight years, my family has suffered, my career has suffered because what I would not allow those entities to do was bully me.”