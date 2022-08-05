50 Cent To Host Podcast About El Chapo’s Downfall

Renowned content platform, Lionsgate, is preparing to expand into the podcast world with its new full-service production company, Lionsgate Sound. The upcoming venture will kick off with four new shows, including one tentatively titled, Cuate/twin: the downfall of El Chapo. The series will be hosted and produced by 50 Cent and his new business, G-Unit Audio, in conjunction with iHeart Podcast Network, Deadline reports.

Naturally, Fif took to Instagram to bask in the good news. “New Heat on the way If you liked Narco’s your going to be blown away by The Flores Twins,” he wrote before adding in a now-deleted post, “This is next level sh*t trust me.”

The podcast will feature exclusive interviews with twin brothers Peter and Jay Flores, the Chicago drug traffickers who were involved with El Chapo, but became informants for the feds to avoid life sentences.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Curtis ‘50’ Cent Jackson and the other talented creators behind our upcoming shows,” said Craig Piligian, who is the head of Lionsgate’s unscripted division. “With our strong lineup out of the gate, we are well-positioned to reach the next generation of consumers.”

Joe Drake, Chair of the Motion Picture Group, and Kevin Beggs, Chair of the Lionsgate Television Group added, “We look forward to entering the rapidly expanding podcast market as a great source of exciting new properties as well as an opportunity to feed the growing demand for audio content with our films, television series, Starz original programming, and library titles. This initiative demonstrates Lionsgate’s 360-degree approach to content, creating an opportunity for us to continue onscreen stories and make companion podcasts to serve fans of our IP while scaling the audience base for new projects.”

50 and Lionsgate Sound have not revealed a premiere date for the podcast, but fans can look forward to the return of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sunday, August 14.