50 Cent Believes Eminem Deserves More Credit For Hip-Hop Contributions

50 Cent believes that Eminem deserves more credit for his contributions to Hip-Hop. Specifically, the 47-year-old feels that the growing visibility of violence in music running parallel with the genre’s growth over the years has a lot to do with the authenticity that the Detroit rapper displayed within his music and other forms of media.

“I don’t think that they give Em the credit that he deserves,” the Queens rapper explained during his Tuesday (Oct. 18) interview on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning. “Because, in order for people to embrace something, they have to see where they fit in.”

He continued on, saying “I think part of Eminem’s legacy is the growth of our culture. People wouldn’t buy it if they didn’t see where they fit into it. And he’s there and he’s a legitimate artist because of his journey.”

The “In Da Club” rapper even referenced Slim Shady’s 2002 film 8 Mile as a touchpoint. “When you look at 8 Mile, you’re seeing a Black story with a white lead. You seeing poverty, you’re seeing [similar] circumstances. Look at his friends Proof and D-12 and everybody: these are real Hip-Hop guys. Which is why he’s a real Hip-Hop guy.”

The “Lose Yourself” rapper’s skin color is the elephant in many rooms when he is discussed, and The Power executive producer addressed that reality as well as why Em was able to circumvent narratives that would have otherwise held him back.

“Who would be upset when a white guy comes in and is selling the most records in Hip-Hop culture, and is still, to this day, the highest-selling artist in Hip-Hop? N.W.A., maybe Ni**as With Attitudes would be upset. So Jimmy [Iovine]’s a genius for putting him with [Dr.] Dre.”

These celebratory statements came just a day after Eminem celebrated his 50th birthday (Monday, Oct. 17). His Bad Meets Evil partner Royce Da 5’9″ and Public Enemy’s Chuck D also shared kind words with the Grammy winner via social media.