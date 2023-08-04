50 Cent Will Forever Find This 78-Year-Old Actress “Sexy”

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City.

50 Cent has revealed that he will always find actress Helen Mirren, “sexy” — regardless of her age.

During an interview with Men’s Health, Fif opened up about his love life after getting into shape early in his music career.

The Queens emcee admitted to enjoying his fair share of women, which eventually became a problem due to his questioning of their true intentions. “The girl’s looking at you, and you’re like, ‘Oh, she thinks she’s gonna get me.'”

His paranoia led to the G-Unit founder avoiding after-parties and rethinking his female suitors. However, he revealed Helen would never be one of those women because he would always find her “sexy.”

“She’s sexy. She’ll look at you and you go ‘Oh s**t.’ I don’t care how old she get. I don’t give a f**k what nobody says. She’s sexy,” 50 said. “Her husband is just right there with her, and he just go, like ‘Ah yeah, that’s just what she does.’ But he notices what you notice. That she’s sexy. It’s her confidence; it’s everything she is for all of these years. She’s gonna be sexy forever.”

Helen Mirren and 50 Cent attend the Closing ceremony of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 20, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Segretain/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the profile, Fif explained how his fitness journey began. 50 detailed that his journey was kickstarted after seeing D’Angelo’s “How Does It Feel? (Untitled)” music video soon after he was shot nine times in 2000.

“When you slim down, you see everything,” he said. “I’m also working out to get myself stronger, ’cause who’s to say you’re not gonna get hit again?…They were talking about a Brad Pitt line!” 50 Cent later recalled, referring to Pitt’s v-shaped pelvis-area in Fight Club. “I’m like, ‘Wait, what’s that?! Oh, nah, that’s important!'”

As he continued, the legendary businessman spoke about getting back into shape for his Final Lap tour. “When I’m in top shape, I’m not sweating until song four,” he says. “[Other rappers] sweatin’ on the second verse. Like, ‘You just got out there and you soaking wet!’…It’s more important to get back in shape now than it was then. Simply because I’m getting older. It’s harder.”