50 Cent’s Foundation Donates $300K To Jumpstart HS Business Program In Houston

Now that he’s settled into his new hometown, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is giving back to local students in the city of Houston.

According to KHOU-11, the Queens native’s G-Unity Foundation has donated $300,000 to jumpstart a new business program, The G-Unity Business Lab, to teach at-risk high school students about the subject of entrepreneurship. Participants will be able to “engage in MBA-level lessons, that represent the full life cycle of a product or concept, from idea creation to marketing branding to running a company,” said Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner in a recent press conference.

“I’m really excited about it. Over the past 20 years, I’ve been focused on academic enrichment projects and making donations to already exciting organizations that can execute it,” said the rapper and philanthropist.

“Following COVID, providing the opportunities and tools for people to make their path easier in entrepreneurship, it’s exciting to be a part of that. And a great way to start things in Houston. It’s three schools now, but it’s going to be a lot more. Watch me.”

This Fall, 50 students from three local high school schools—Kashmere, Phyllis Wheatley, and Worthing Early College—will be able to take part in the after-school course created in partnership with Jackson’s foundation and the Horizon United Group. The goal of the program is “to arm youth from urban areas with education and business acumen in the hopes they will be able to start their own companies or manage a company,” read the foundation’s official website.

The local Houston Independent School District (HISD) matched Jackson’s donation making the total donation $600,000. Watch the program’s full announcement below.