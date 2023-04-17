50 Cent Has Not Proposed To Girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines Just Yet: Report

In a recent video posted by Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, she showed a performance of her man 50 Cent as she supported him from the side of the stage.

50’s stage presence wasn’t the only thing that caught eyes, so did a huge rock on Cube’s left ring finger. Social media immediately began speculating that Fif had proposed to the fitness influencer and law student.

“[white heart and lock emoji],” Jamira captioned a post of her and the TV mogul walking through the event space with Summer Walker’s “Session 32” playing in the background.

However, it has been learned by a rep for 50 Cent that the two are not headed to the alter just yet, per TMZ Hip-Hop.

Jamira’s gleaming heart-shaped ring was posted multiple times back in July 2022 as she wore it out to club appearances and more — so it may have just been a gift.

“If they were in your close friend they would really know what’s going on,” one Instagram user wrote insinuating that they knew the inside scoop. Another user said, “The 1st woman to ‘really’ cuff [it].”

The Starz impresario has been publicly dating the Cuban Fit boss lady since 2019, when the two attended the Power season 6 premiere together. However, fans who follow both public figures knew of the two being romantically involved ahead of their first public outing.

Jamira seems to bring out another side of Jackson that many fans like. Earlier this year, Haines made a video pranking her media mogul beau with the lyrics to Tank’s poem “DM Pretty.” Unclear of where the line came from, 50 jokingly brushed her off.

In another video, the couple joked around with comedian Michael Blackson on Instagram Live, where Fif teased Blackson about “flirting” with his girl. See below.