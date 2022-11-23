50 Cent And Houston Rockets Donate 1,000 Thanksgiving Turkeys

Recording artist Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson of the music group G-Unit performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

50 Cent partnered with the NBA’s Houston Rockets to give back this holiday season.

According to Click 2 Houston, the G-Unit head honcho’s G-Unity Foundation—along with Kroger’s, Specs, and the Rockets—delivered turkeys to the local neighborhoods, limiting food to the first 1,000 vehicles in line.

Local families also received a ticket to an upcoming Rockets home game along with the holiday goods. The multi-hyphenate spoke about the continued partnership with the Houston area and gave insight into his motivations for the generous donations.

“I just want them to have a great Thanksgiving and enjoy themselves, you know what I’m saying?” 50 Cent said to the Houston news outlet. “I’m actually coming in here fashionably [late]. My kids been here working and putting it together, so I gotta catch up and put in more work so they don’t gotta look at me like I got them out here first.”

The Power creator moved to Texas in 2021 and has increased his philanthropic efforts around his new home.

In honor of his community efforts in his new hometown, the multimedia mogul legally known as Curtis Jackson was a recipient of a humanitarian award at The Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards on July 24.

According to FOX 26 Houston, Jackson was recognized for his “unselfish contributions and kindness to the community.”

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee presented 50 Cent with the award for his foundation’s G-Unity Business Lab, an educational intervention program in the Houston Independent School District (HISD).

Fif isn’t the only rapper giving back this holiday season. Ice Spice and Lil Tjay brought holiday cheer to the Bronx with their own turkey drive at Fordham University last week.

News12 The Bronx reported that the young rappers visited their hometown on Nov. 16 and donated turkeys and other Thanksgiving essentials to “about 150 local families” in the area.