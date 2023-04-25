50 Cent Clowns Irv Gotti Amid Ashanti’s Rumored Romance With Nelly

50 Cent has used Ashanti’s rumored rekindling of her romance with former boyfriend Nelly as an opportunity to poke fun at longtime rival Irv Gotti, who says he also had a relationship with the R&B star.

On Monday (April 24), Fif posted a clip of Ashanti and Nelly sharing an intimate moment onstage during a performance at Tao Beach in Las Vegas this past weekend. Alongside the video was a seemingly unrelated photo of Irv Gotti looking displeased, a reference to previous remarks the Murder Inc. CEO made concerning his feelings upon discovering that Ashanti was dating Nelly in 2003.

“Man, somebody check on Irv Gotti ASAP!” the G-Unit boss wrote as the caption of the photo. “Know he going through it right now.”

He continued to clown Gotti in the actual post, writing “HE WILL BE AIGHT” with a string of laughing face emojis. The Queens native further mocked his adversary by paraphrasing sentiments Gotti shared regarding Ashanti, who was formerly signed to the impresario’s label Murder Inc., during an episode of Drink Champs.

“I was in love wit her, and she just popped up with Nelly. LOL.”

50’s jabs at Gotti come amid numerous sightings of Ashanti and Nelly together, sparking speculation that the former superstar couple could be giving their relationship a second chance. Prior to their appearance at Tao Beach, the pair were spotted getting cozy with one another at the Gervonta “Tank” Davis versus Ryan Garcia boxing match in Las Vegas on Saturday evening (April 22).

While Ashanti and Nelly have not confirmed nor denied chatter surrounding their rumored love affair, it appears that the two are at least enjoying each other’s company, which could give Fif an ample amount of source material to use at the expense of his tenured nemesis.